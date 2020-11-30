Foothill student is first female Eagle Scout in Tri-Valley

Lauren Swenson-Lennox of Pleasanton has become the Tri-Valley's first female Eagle Scout, completing her Board of Review on Oct. 30. She is a founding member of Troop 998G formed in February 2019, led by Scoutmaster Kimberly Carlson, and sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6298.

Swenson-Lennox has served as assistant senior patrol leader, troop guide and librarian, and has gone on backpacking and white-water rafting trips, and learned how to shoot a rifle and a shotgun, among other skills. Her Eagle Scout project was leading a team in building a pair of benches for the Hart Middle School physical education department.

She attends Foothill High School, where she is co-captain of the dance team, participates in the Writer's Club, and has played on the lacrosse and ice hockey team, completed a Spartan Trifecta, and been in the Mock Trial Club. She also has volunteered with the Exceptional Needs Network and Open Heart Kitchen. She plans to study sociology in college.

Due to COVID-19, Swenson-Lennox will have her official Eagle Court of Honor at a later date. Her Eagle Scout Board of Review included former assemblywoman Catharine Baker and Tracey Lewis Taylor, chief operating officer of Stanford HealthCare-ValleyCare, who both said they were inspired by her and were honored to be involved in recognizing the first female Eagle Scout.

Swenson-Lennox is the daughter of Andrea Swenson and Michael Lennox, who is training chairman for the Twin Valley District of the Boy Scouts of America. He and her brother Alex were also Eagle Scouts.