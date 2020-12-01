San Ramon presenting virtual piano concert 'Comfort & Joy at Home 2020'

Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman is set to bring his talents to San Ramon for a virtual holiday show this year, as a part of his "Comfort & Joy at Home 2020” tour.

Set to be streamed live on Dec. 10, Brickman will provide the live concert experience up close and personal for the special holiday show, where he will blend yuletide memories and holiday carols with his own hit songs such as “The Gift,” “Sending You A Little Christmas,” “Angel Eyes” and “If You Believe.”

To help the struggling local arts during the pandemic, a portion of each ticket purchased to this live event will benefit the San Ramon Performing Arts Center.

"Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home while supporting the San Ramon Performing Arts during this challenging time," city staff said in a statement. "Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sweet sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night. The Jim Brickman's Christmas tradition continues, with a front-row experience like never before."

To purchase tickets online, visit www.jimbrickman.com/san-ramon/.