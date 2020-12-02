Contra Costa County achieves third-highest census self-response rate in California

Contra Costa County achieved the third-highest census 2020 self-response rate of all California counties according to county officials, who have documented a 77.4% self-response rate from all residents for the once in a decade count.

Contra Costa County's self-response rate outperformed the country’s 67% and the state’s 69.6% self-response rates, according to county census officials, who added that this decade's figures surpassed the county's 2010 rate by 7.4%.

In fact, nearly every municipality in Contra Costa County surpassed their 2010 rates, and those that did not were still within 1% of doing so, officials said.

“Thanks to all of the residents who responded to the census. You have guaranteed that Contra Costa County will receive its fair share of representation and much-needed funding for critical programs and infrastructure for the next decade,” said District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen, vice-chair of the Complete Count Committee.

All four San Ramon Valley communities saw their self-response rates improve compared to their 2010 figures, with Blackhawk leading the way with an 88.4% response rate in 2020, followed by Danville with 87%, Alamo with 84.4% and San Ramon 80.8% -- county officials say the Dougherty Valley region has a self-response rate of 78.9%.