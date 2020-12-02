News

Danville: Santa's Mailboxes available in town for Christmas letters

Submission deadline is Dec. 10 to receive response from Santa Claus

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

It's officially the busy season for old Santa Claus and to help ease the load, the town of Danville has set up mailboxes for kids to drop off their Christmas wish-lists for direct delivery to the North Pole.

Santa’s Mailboxes are now open at the Danville Community Center and Danville Library, accepting letters from kids until Dec. 10 -- giving Santa and his elves plenty of time to prepare gifts before the Christmas holiday.

Children who do drop off letters have been assured that they will receive a letter from the jolly old elf himself by Dec. 24.

Town staff have provided optional festive letterheads for kids that can be downloaded and printed from the town's Find the Fun page.

Parents are advised to please include a return mailing address with all letters and to follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines -- including face coverings and social distancing -- when dropping off letters.

Letters can be dropped off at the Danville Community Center (420 Front St.) Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or at the Danville Library (400 Front St.) is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

