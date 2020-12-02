News

Pearl Harbor veterans to be honored in 'Eye of Diablo' beacon-lighting ceremony

Residents invited to view online video on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 2, 2020, 10:31 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The 'Eye of Diablo' Beacon will be lit on Dec. 7 in remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. (Photo courtesy Save Mount Diablo, copyright Stephen Joseph)

Environmental conservation group Save Mount Diablo is set to hold its annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Mount Diablo Beacon Lighting Ceremony on Monday (Dec. 7).

Three Pearl Harbor survivors and the crowd celebrating the Beacon being lit and looking up to the Summit of Mount Diablo from the California State University–East Bay Concord Campus on Dec. 7, 2018. (Photo courtesy Save Mount Diablo, taken by Richard Usinger)

Held every year in remembrance of the 2,403 United States service members and civilians killed during Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, the East Bay ceremony sees the "Eye of Diablo” beacon -- located atop Mount Diablo -- illuminated for the entire region to view.

“This year it is especially important that we come together as a nation to honor National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and those who served," Save Mount Diablo’s Executive Director Ted Clement said of the event. "Reflecting on that day and the aftermath reminds us of the strength of our nation when we come together even amidst great adversity. Our Dec. 7 virtual event will enable more people to come together on this important day.”

This year will also include comments by three local survivors of the attack President Franklin D. Roosevelt referred to as "a day of infamy," to share their experiences about the fateful day that brought the United States into World War II.

“When that Beacon light is turned on, that’s a tribute to those individuals who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor,” said Pearl Harbor survivor Earl “Chuck” Kohler from Concord.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

While in years past residents have been traditionally invited to attend the ceremony in-person, due to the coronavirus pandemic this year's remembrance event will be held virtually, with speakers addresses being recorded in a 45-minute video.

In addition to Save Mount Diablo, sponsors of the yearly event include California State Parks, Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors Chapter 5, and California State University, East Bay.

“As we reflect on this historic event, it is not only critical to remember the many lives that were lost, but also to remember the selfless acts undertaken by many on this fateful day. This is the spirit of our country in critical times. It is an honor to represent California State Parks on this momentous occasion, and I hope we can all remember to radiate kindness toward one another, as we remember those who gave all on this day,” said Eddie Guaracha, California State Parks Diablo Range District Superintendent.

“As we pass through difficult, often divisive times ourselves, the sacrifices borne by the American people following that fateful morning some 79 years ago should give us all an enormous sense of pride, and most importantly, hope for the future. Cal State East Bay is honored to once again participate in this annual act of remembrance,” added Robert Phelps, Director of the California State University - East Bay (Concord Campus).

Save Mount Diablo officials also highlighted that the U.S. Postal Service is issuing commemorative special pictorial postmarks for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, which can be obtained online.

Those interested in witnessing this year’s virtual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony can find the video link on Save Mount Diablo’s home page at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at www.savemountdiablo.org.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Pearl Harbor veterans to be honored in 'Eye of Diablo' beacon-lighting ceremony

Residents invited to view online video on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 2, 2020, 10:31 pm

Environmental conservation group Save Mount Diablo is set to hold its annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Mount Diablo Beacon Lighting Ceremony on Monday (Dec. 7).

Held every year in remembrance of the 2,403 United States service members and civilians killed during Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, the East Bay ceremony sees the "Eye of Diablo” beacon -- located atop Mount Diablo -- illuminated for the entire region to view.

“This year it is especially important that we come together as a nation to honor National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and those who served," Save Mount Diablo’s Executive Director Ted Clement said of the event. "Reflecting on that day and the aftermath reminds us of the strength of our nation when we come together even amidst great adversity. Our Dec. 7 virtual event will enable more people to come together on this important day.”

This year will also include comments by three local survivors of the attack President Franklin D. Roosevelt referred to as "a day of infamy," to share their experiences about the fateful day that brought the United States into World War II.

“When that Beacon light is turned on, that’s a tribute to those individuals who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor,” said Pearl Harbor survivor Earl “Chuck” Kohler from Concord.

While in years past residents have been traditionally invited to attend the ceremony in-person, due to the coronavirus pandemic this year's remembrance event will be held virtually, with speakers addresses being recorded in a 45-minute video.

In addition to Save Mount Diablo, sponsors of the yearly event include California State Parks, Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors Chapter 5, and California State University, East Bay.

“As we reflect on this historic event, it is not only critical to remember the many lives that were lost, but also to remember the selfless acts undertaken by many on this fateful day. This is the spirit of our country in critical times. It is an honor to represent California State Parks on this momentous occasion, and I hope we can all remember to radiate kindness toward one another, as we remember those who gave all on this day,” said Eddie Guaracha, California State Parks Diablo Range District Superintendent.

“As we pass through difficult, often divisive times ourselves, the sacrifices borne by the American people following that fateful morning some 79 years ago should give us all an enormous sense of pride, and most importantly, hope for the future. Cal State East Bay is honored to once again participate in this annual act of remembrance,” added Robert Phelps, Director of the California State University - East Bay (Concord Campus).

Save Mount Diablo officials also highlighted that the U.S. Postal Service is issuing commemorative special pictorial postmarks for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, which can be obtained online.

Those interested in witnessing this year’s virtual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony can find the video link on Save Mount Diablo’s home page at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at www.savemountdiablo.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.