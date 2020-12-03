COVID-19 outbreak hits Del Amigo High School in Danville

"We did not know that there were positive cases in this classroom until really the following Monday, Nov. 23," Malloy said.

A staff member who works in the classroom took the student's temperature and sent them home but district officials didn't learn of their positive COVID-19 status until much later, according to Malloy.

One adult student at the Del Amigo High School campus, which serves developmentally disabled adults as well as alternative education students, came to school and was exhibiting symptoms, Malloy said.

The outbreak occurred at the start of the district's second phase of campus reopenings, which kicked off on Nov. 17, said Superintendent John Malloy.

A small alternative education school in Danville is coping with a COVID-19 outbreak that sickened eight adults led to the temporary closure of one class, according to officials with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

"I'm in no way trying to blame anyone," Malloy said. "Part of dealing with this virus is learning and strengthening practices."

Second, classroom staff should have been wearing a different kind of personal protective equipment because the student was not able to wear a mask due to an underlying medical condition, Malloy said

First, the student should have been sent to the principal's office, where they would have been evaluated by a school nurse and then kept at home until they were no longer contagious, according to the superintendent.

Malloy said there was some confusion about two elements of the district's COVID-19 safety protocols that contributed to the outbreak.

"In these cases, our challenge was that the student may have been ill but we did not have that positive test result and we didn't have the student at home," he said.

Still, the outbreak has led to increased fears about reopening schools during the height of the pandemic as cases locally and across the country continue to climb steeply.

The district is also working to improve communication about COVID-19 within the school community, Malloy said.

Contra Costa County's public health officials have said that if all of the proper procedures are followed -- using the proper protective equipment, practicing social distancing, hand washing, sanitizing and quarantining -- then the district should be able to return to in-person instruction safely and effectively, according to Malloy.

As a result of the outbreak, district officials are reinforcing safety protocols with teachers, parents and staff and clarifying that in the rare instances when a student cannot be masked, people around that student should wear face shields as well as N95 masks.

"It is a complex situation, it has many layers, it is very difficult and we're working very hard to make sure everyone is safe," he said.

About 30% of the district's roughly 30,000 students have indicated they will do so, Malloy said.

Currently, the district plans to open campuses on Jan. 5 for families that choose to participate in a hybrid remote/in-person instructional schedule.

"It comes down to people feeling safe on campuses and the best thing to do is be able to communicate and I believe we can always improve our line of communication and letting people know what's going on," Finco said.

"In a school you're in a smaller space for a longer period of time than you are in a grocery store or even getting your hair cut," Finco said.

"It has absolutely heightened some of the anxiety of returning to school," said Laura Finco, vice president of the San Ramon Valley Education Association, the union that represents teachers in the district.

COVID-19 outbreak hits Del Amigo High School in Danville

Superintendent cites confusion over safety protocols at campus as contributing factor