From our staff to your kitchen

The family recipe for fudge presented another difficulty -- it was written on an index card in her mother's handwriting, which started the tears flowing.

"There was no written recipe for my mom's sweet 'taters -- I've made them dozens of times and my memory was tested," Channell reported, noting the difficulty of translating a "dash of this" and "a bit of that."

Publisher Gina Channell, whose mother Linda Channell died only this year, found it emotionally tough to remember family holidays in happier times as she set out to share recipes, including "Mom's Sweet 'Taters" and "The Channells' Christmas Fantasy Fudge."

To celebrate the season, we are sharing tried and true favorite recipes that mean it is the holidays in our homes.

The holidays are a special time for DanvilleSanRamon.com staff members as, like our readers, we decorate our homes, buy presents for loved ones and stoke up the ovens to prepare special treats.

Bake 50 to 55 minutes or until a knife inserted halfway between center and edge comes out clean. Cool on wire rack.

Administrative associate Carolyn Chan is sharing her recipe for Pecan Pie. Not only is it a family favorite, but she would bring it into the office in years past for everyone to enjoy.

6. You are ready to stuff your potatoes! Load them up to the top with your potato mix and garnish with more cheese and green onions.

5. Add bacon bits, green onions and cheese, leaving some for garnish. Test taste the potatoes and add more salt and pepper if needed.

4. To the bowl of potato, add the milk, 1 to 2 cubes of melted butter and sour cream to the potatoes. Stir with a large spoon so the potatoes are chopped up but not mashed.

3. Scrape out the insides of the potato with a spoon and place in a large mixing bowl. Be careful to leave some potato around the edges so the shell won't break. Lay the empty potatoes on a foil-lined baking sheet and set aside.

2. Let the potatoes cool for 20 minutes. Remove foil and slice in half horizontally with a sharp knife.

1. Place clean, dry potatoes on a baking sheet: Rub lightly with melted butter, wrap in foil, poke with a knife, and place on a foil lined large cookie sheet. Bake for 1 hour.

"I grew up making these stuffed potatoes with my dad, and it's been a family favorite with us for many years," Cano said. "We always put on our holiday music and have fun making these together."

4. Add walnuts and chocolate morsels to batter. (I don't measure these; just add to your liking.)

1. Mix sugar and water in saucepan and bring to boil over medium-high heat. Add cranberries, cinnamon and citrus peel; return to boil. Reduce to medium-low; simmer 10 minutes or until cranberries burst and sauce thickens, stirring occasionally.

"You can get more creative and add a bit of pineapple or lime juice, or experiment with other spices like ground cloves or ginger," Baum noted.

Staff reporter Julia Baum said there is nothing super fancy about this cranberry sauce recipe but it is how her mom has made it every year for Thanksgiving.

6. Brush turkey with oil or melted butter, season as desired and place into a Reynolds Kitchens Oven Bag. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and cook for 2-1/2 to 3 hours, or until the turkey reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

5. When ready to cook, add one coarsely chopped onion, one tablespoon of flour and two stalks of sliced celery inside of the turkey.

4. Leave the turkey to marinade for four to five days, flipping every 12 hours. In a pinch the turkey can be marinated for only two days but five is best.

3. Place orange and lime peels in the turkey's cavity and salt lightly. Next, place the turkey in a common kitchen trash bag and add the marinade, tying off the bag. Double seal the turkey with a second trash bag and place it in the refrigerator.

"My mom made two turkeys that year, one traditional and one using my uncle's Cuban recipe and by the end of the meal the Cuban version was just about gone," Degan remembered. "The citrus flavor brings out a moistness in the turkey that can't be beat. It's our new family favorite tradition."

Staff reporter Ryan J. Degan is sharing his family's Cuban Turkey recipe. He recalled that when he was growing up, the family did the traditional roasted turkey dinner until one year his mother decided to mix it up by using a recipe from Uncle Julio, who lived in Massachusetts but was originally from Cuba.

Put cookies on waxed paper after baking; while still warm, apply glaze with brush or spoon. Let dry before storing. Makes 8-1/2 dozen.

Combine all dry ingredients. Gradually add to creamed mixture with 1 cup milk. Add chocolate chips and mix well. (It's easier to mix with hands after chocolate chips and nuts are added.) Roll into 1-inch balls on ungreased cookie sheet.

Caprese can also be made on skewers using cherry tomatoes and mozzarella cut into cubes.

Olive oil can be used alone or balsamic vinegar can be added. Combine and dribble over the salad just before serving. Season generously with freshly ground salt and pepper.

She also shares a recipe for Totos, an Italian cookie. Her mother-in-law baked dozens and dozens every year and gave tins to all family members. Now Dolores carries on the tradition, also using an index card with the recipe handwritten, by her mother-in-law, Juanita Ciardelli, who died in 2010.

Plan ahead to obtain fresh basil, she cautioned: Stores seem to sell it out by Dec. 23.

"After considering the multitude of options, I decided the vibrant reds and greens of a Caprese Salad would best enhance the holiday spirit and the dinner's flavors," Ciardelli said.

She said that six years ago her daughter decided to begin hosting an Italian feast for extended family each Christmas Eve, featuring a sitdown dinner with lasagnas and her wonderful baked meatballs. She asked her mother to contribute a salad.

Bake for 5 minutes or until just set but not brown. Remove to wire rack immediately.

Use food gun or cookie press with the tree disc to press onto ungreased cookie sheet, 1 inch apart.

5. When cool, lift the fudge out of the pan with the ends of the foil. Cut into squares.

3. Work fast from here. Remove from heat and immediately stir in chocolate chips until melted.

1. Line a 9- by 13-inch baking dish with foil. (Extend the foil 4 to 5 inches on both ends.) Press the foil flat in the pan. (Use a smaller pan for thicker fudge.)

Tip: When you put the marshmallows on the potatoes, make sure there is plenty of space above the pan for the marshmallows to expand as they cook.

8. Place a layer of marshmallows on the potatoes and bake uncovered for 5 minutes or until the marshmallows are melted and slightly brown.

6. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 40 minutes. (Check at 40 minutes to make sure the potatoes are very tender but not mushy. If not tender, re-cover and bake another 10 minutes.)

2. Peel potatoes and cut into quarters. Parboil in boiling water until they are tender but still undercooked (about 5 minutes).

From our staff to your kitchen

DanvilleSanRamon.com shares favorite holiday recipes