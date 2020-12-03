Lloyd takes over as new president/CEO of Danville Area Chamber of Commerce

Danville has a new leader to help guide local businesses into the new year, with the recent announcement that local business owner and consultant Judy B. Lloyd has been appointed as the new president and CEO of the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Founder and president of Altamont Strategies, Lloyd brings a diverse background of experience to the table, having previously worked in government on the local, state and federal level, according to chamber officials.

Most recently, local residents may recognize her from her role handling government relations, community outreach and as a liaison on regional business and innovation issues for local State Senator Steve Glazer.

"I'm looking forward to working with local businesses as they face the challenges of COVID-19 during the pandemic. The Danville Chamber will be there to support them every step of the way,” Lloyd said in a statement.

In addition to her experience working with Glazer, Lloyd serves as a member of the California Leadership Council for the National Federation of Independent Business.