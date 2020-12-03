Lloyd takes over as new president/CEO of Danville Area Chamber of Commerce

Danville has a new leader to help guide local businesses into the new year, with the recent announcement that local business owner and consultant Judy B. Lloyd has been appointed as the new president and CEO of the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Founder and president of Altamont Strategies, Lloyd brings a diverse background of experience to the table, having previously worked in government on the local, state and federal level, according to chamber officials.
Most recently, local residents may recognize her from her role handling government relations, community outreach and as a liaison on regional business and innovation issues for local State Senator Steve Glazer.
"I'm looking forward to working with local businesses as they face the challenges of COVID-19 during the pandemic. The Danville Chamber will be there to support them every step of the way,” Lloyd said in a statement.
In addition to her experience working with Glazer, Lloyd serves as a member of the California Leadership Council for the National Federation of Independent Business.
Judy has lived in Danville for 13 years and in the Tri-Valley region for a total of 23 years alongside her husband, Tim Lloyd.
On the local level, chamber officials say Lloyd serves as vice president of the Exchange Club of the San Ramon Valley and is a member of the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Posse, the 100 Club of Contra Costa County and Impact100 East Bay.
Starting in her current chamber role since Wednesday, Lloyd replaces former chamber president Zae Perrin and interim president Shelby McNamara.
"The Chamber expresses its thanks and appreciation to Shelby, who stepped in on a moment’s notice to run the Chamber as its interim CEO, once again supporting the Danville community," chamber officials said.
Chamber officials added that Lloyd has received several awards and recognition throughout her career that make her particularly suited for the job, such as:
* Honoree, Contra Costa Commission for Women & Girls (2020)
* Featured in the documentary, the "Courage to Continue" (scheduled for release in 2021)
* Featured in "Women Who Paved the Way" by Dr. Elizabeth Kearney (2005)
* Recipient, Exceptional Achievement Award, U.S. Secretary of Labor, Elaine Chao (2004)
* Member, U.S. State Department Delegation, Partners in Participation (2004).
