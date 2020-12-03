San Ramon: Clarkson to hold final Mayor's Breakfast of tenure

Outgoing San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is holding his final breakfast series on Friday, and residents are invited to view the virtual series and learn about the pressing issues facing their community.
Previously held on a monthly basis at Clementine's Restaurant, Clarkson switched his Mayor's Breakfast series to a weekly online model after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in order to keep residents informed on local developments.
While the model has shifted from in-person to virtual, the mission of the breakfast talks remain the same, with Clarkson being joined by a collection of local leaders and experts to chat with residents about the most pressing issues and developments facing San Ramon and the wider community.
"As my term of mayor ends in a week, so will my run of Mayor's Breakfasts. This Friday will be my final Mayor's Breakfast," Clarkson said in an email to residents. "I will wrap up my Mayor's Breakfast with three of my favorite guests."
Joining Clarkson for his final breakfast event will be Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton and associate of medicine at the University of California Dr. Patrick Joseph, who will be on hand to talk about the local response to the pandemic.
"While the recent COVID-19 trends have been mostly negative, as always, Dr. Joseph will share good science based medical news regarding the recent trials of vaccinations and what that means for our future. This is important information for all of us," Clarkson said.
Clarkson is terming out at the end of the year after being elected to four terms and will be replaced by longtime City Councilman Dave Hudson, who was elected by San Ramon residents to fill the roll during the Nov. 3 election.
Residents can submit questions for guests to answer via email to [email protected] with "Mayor’s Breakfast" in the title of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.
Friday's virtual Mayor's Breakfast is set to start at 9 a.m. and will be streamed on the city of San Ramon's YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by Zoom using webinar ID 985 9982 4415.
Residents can also choose to simply listen in by calling 1-669-900-6833 and dialing in the aforementioned webinar ID when prompted.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.