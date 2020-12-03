San Ramon: Clarkson to hold final Mayor's Breakfast of tenure

Outgoing San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is holding his final breakfast series on Friday, and residents are invited to view the virtual series and learn about the pressing issues facing their community.

Previously held on a monthly basis at Clementine's Restaurant, Clarkson switched his Mayor's Breakfast series to a weekly online model after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in order to keep residents informed on local developments.

While the model has shifted from in-person to virtual, the mission of the breakfast talks remain the same, with Clarkson being joined by a collection of local leaders and experts to chat with residents about the most pressing issues and developments facing San Ramon and the wider community.

"As my term of mayor ends in a week, so will my run of Mayor's Breakfasts. This Friday will be my final Mayor's Breakfast," Clarkson said in an email to residents. "I will wrap up my Mayor's Breakfast with three of my favorite guests."

Joining Clarkson for his final breakfast event will be Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton and associate of medicine at the University of California Dr. Patrick Joseph, who will be on hand to talk about the local response to the pandemic.