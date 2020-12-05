News

San Ramon kids invited to Zoom with Santa

Virtual event offers opportunity to share Christmas wishes with Old St. Nick

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

San Ramon children are invited to share their Christmas wishes with Santa online. (Contributed Photo)

While many kids may be disappointed that they can not give their Christmas wishes to Santa Claus in person this year, the city of San Ramon has alerted residents that Old St. Nick will be meeting with kids via Zoom throughout the holidays.

Children will be able to chat with Santa online with 10 minutes dedicated to each family that registered for the virtual event, which was launched in order to help keep families in the Christmas spirit, without risking further spread of the novel coronavirus by attending large events.

While Santa Claus himself is immune to the coronavirus, according to director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, who told USA Today that the jolly old elf has "a lot of good innate immunity," traditional in-person visits with Santa have been widely canceled in California due to the pandemic.

Santa's elves will email Zoom information after participants register through the city's online recreation guide, which can be accessed online through San Ramon's Parks and Community Services website -- just type "Santa" into the guide's search bar to find available times.

Local kids can talk with Santa online on Dec. 8 and 10 from 4 to 6 p.m., or Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration costs $10 for 10 minutes of conversation with Santa Claus.

