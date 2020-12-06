Authority releases Valley Link environmental impact report; public comment period underway

Tri-Valley residents have the next month and a half to weigh in during the 50-day public comment period for the Valley Link transit project's draft environmental impact report recently released by the Tri-Valley/San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority.

Stakeholders can review and give feedback to the Rail Authority, which is acting as the lead agency for the EIR, through Jan. 21 on the state-mandated document containing findings on potential environmental impacts related to the project.

In a statement, Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty, who also chairs the Rail Authority Board of Directors, called the document's release an "important milestone."

"The release of the draft environmental document for the Valley Link project takes us one step closer to providing congestion relief in one of the most difficult mega-commute corridors in the nation," Haggerty said.

"The Valley Link project will link our Alameda County workforce to affordable housing, provide opportunities for compact transit-oriented development and will have a significant impact on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions," he added.