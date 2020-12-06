News

Del Valle campgrounds among EBRPD facilities closing due to health order

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 6, 2020, 3:48 pm
Starting Sunday evening, all campgrounds, visitor centers and playgrounds throughout the East Bay Regional Park District will be shuttered to comply with new orders from county health officers, parks officials said Saturday.

Facilities that will be closed until further notice include Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont and the Regional Parks Botanic Garden in Berkeley.

Campgrounds in Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore, Anthony Chabot Regional Park in Oakland and Robert Sibley Regional Preserve Backpack Campground in Oakland are also closed until further notice.

The closures are effective at 6 p.m. Sunday, park district officials said.

Health officers in five Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley on Friday announced a new stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of coronavirus requiring most nonessential businesses to close indoor and outdoor operations.

Visitor centers in the East Bay park district like Black Diamond, Big Break, Coyote Hills, Crab Cove, Sunol and Tilden remain closed.

Camp reservations made through Jan. 4 will be cancelled, including for the Sibley backpack camp, and customers will receive full refunds, parks officials said.

Parks and trails are still open, but park district officials advise visitors to wear masks when within six feet of others and follow COVID-19 safety requirements.

More information about facility closures in the park district is available at www.ebparks.org.

— Bay City News Service

