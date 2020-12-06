Del Valle campgrounds among EBRPD facilities closing due to health order

Starting Sunday evening, all campgrounds, visitor centers and playgrounds throughout the East Bay Regional Park District will be shuttered to comply with new orders from county health officers, parks officials said Saturday.

Facilities that will be closed until further notice include Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont and the Regional Parks Botanic Garden in Berkeley.

Campgrounds in Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore, Anthony Chabot Regional Park in Oakland and Robert Sibley Regional Preserve Backpack Campground in Oakland are also closed until further notice.

The closures are effective at 6 p.m. Sunday, park district officials said.

Health officers in five Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley on Friday announced a new stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of coronavirus requiring most nonessential businesses to close indoor and outdoor operations.