Local red flag warning in December

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning from Sunday night through late Monday afternoon for the entire North Bay, East Bay and San Francisco Peninsula, along with the Santa Cruz mountains and the Diablo Range due to forecasts of northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, along with lowering humidity.
The warning is from 11 p.m. Sunday through 5 p.m. Monday, when winds are expected to subside.
During the warning period, "Winds will be strong enough to bring down trees, branches and cause power outages," the NWS advised.
Fire fuel is at or near record dry levels for early December and outdoor burning is not recommended.
In addition, about 2,500 PG&E customers in Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties could be without power early Monday morning, as the utility is considering a "Public Safety Power Shutoff" based on the forecast of high winds and dry conditions.
PG&E on Saturday night said those potential outages are part of a possible power shutoff that covers "targeted" portions of 16 counties and two tribal communities. The prospective outages would include 2,378 customers in Napa County, 66 in Sonoma County and 24 in Lake County.
The Napa County Office of Emergency Services said Saturday night that the outage is expected to begin at 4 a.m. Monday, with power being restored sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight Tuesday.
The NWS has also issued a warning of hazardous conditions Monday and Tuesday along the coastline of Northern California.
"For Monday, the primary hazard will be on the beaches where infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and stronger rip currents are expected," the agency said in an advisory.
Swells as high as 25 feet are forecast by Monday evening at west and northwest facing beaches, prompting a high surf warning Monday and Tuesday for the entire coastline other than north Monterey Bay.
"Cold water drownings occur each year with these type of events but are completely avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline," the agency said. "If you must visit the coastline, avoid venturing out on coastal rocks, outcroppings, jetties, etc, and remain extremely vigilant of your surroundings at all times."
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.