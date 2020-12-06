Local red flag warning in December

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning from Sunday night through late Monday afternoon for the entire North Bay, East Bay and San Francisco Peninsula, along with the Santa Cruz mountains and the Diablo Range due to forecasts of northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, along with lowering humidity.

The warning is from 11 p.m. Sunday through 5 p.m. Monday, when winds are expected to subside.

During the warning period, "Winds will be strong enough to bring down trees, branches and cause power outages," the NWS advised.

Fire fuel is at or near record dry levels for early December and outdoor burning is not recommended.

In addition, about 2,500 PG&E customers in Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties could be without power early Monday morning, as the utility is considering a "Public Safety Power Shutoff" based on the forecast of high winds and dry conditions.