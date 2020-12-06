News

With new health order, most Contra Costa Superior Court facilities closed to public

With Contra Costa County's new stay-at-home order taking effect Sunday, the Contra Costa County Superior Court will enact a "limited court closure" that will mean most court operations will either be postponed or curtailed until further notice, a court spokesman said.

The closures will start Monday.

The court facilities in Martinez, Pittsburg, Richmond and Walnut Creek and their courtrooms will be closed to the public; the only exceptions are criminal preliminary hearing witnesses, attorneys and defendants in matters where time has not been waived. Facial coverings will be required for all participants.

Jury trials will be suspended, except for criminal preliminary hearings where time has not been waived. Jurors called to report on or before Jan. 11 no longer need to call or report for that jury duty. The court will notify those jurors whether their matters will be reset for a new date, with hearings to be by Zoom or CourtCall. Instructions and links for Zoom/CourtCall, public access to audio streaming where available, and court calendars may be found online here.

All clerks' offices will be closed to the public, with filings accepted either by mail or in courthouse drop boxes only. Also, all court records offices will be closed. See here (criminal) or here (civil) for instructions on requesting records by mail.

— Bay City News Service

