Danville: Dave Fong set to be sworn in as first person of color elected to Town Council

Election results have officially been certified in Contra Costa County, and to mark the occasion, the Danville Town Council is officially set to swear in two incumbents and one newcomer during a special ceremony on Tuesday.

To be held concurrently with the annual Mayor’s Installation and Community Service Awards, the swearing-in ceremony will feature returning council members Newell Arnerich and Renee Morgan as well as newcomer Dave Fong, who will become the first person of color ever to serve on the Danville Town Council.

According to final certified election results released by the Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder's Office last week, Arnerich led the pack with 15,256 votes (21.81%), followed by Morgan who took 14,029 votes (20.05%) and then Fong who collected 11,333 votes (16.2%) for third place among nine candidates in the townwide election for three at-large seats on the ballots.

Election results also continued Danville voters' overwhelming historical support for sitting council members; since the town's incorporation in 1982, no council incumbent has ever lost a bid for re-election. This year, Councilwoman Lisa Blackwell opted not to seek re-election after one term.

In addition to the oaths of office, Tuesday's virtual ceremony will also include commendations to outgoing commissioners in 2020, town service awards, awards of merit, the presentation of the coveted Danville Award and the installation of a new mayor and vice mayor for 2021.