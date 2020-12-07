San Ramon: New mayor, council members to take oath of office

San Ramon's elected City Council members and mayor are set to officially take the oath of office and step into their positions as city leaders during the council's regular meeting on Tuesday.

After certification of the final election results by Contra Costa County officials last week, incumbent Scott Perkins and newcomer Sridhar Verose will be sworn in to begin four-year terms while longtime council member Dave Hudson will be starting a two-year term as mayor.

In his campaign for a fifth term on the council, Perkins participated in the closest contest in the entire Tri-Valley region, defeating his opponent by a 72-vote margin. He will be representing District 1 in San Ramon, which primarily covers San Ramon's northwestern region, roughly located west of Alcosta Boulevard and north of Montevideo School Park.

In the four-way race to represent District 3, Verose maintained a much more comfortable victory, jumping ahead to an early lead on Election Night that did not yield. District 3 covers a large section of the Dougherty Valley along Bollinger Canyon Road in eastern San Ramon.

A nearly 30-year veteran of civic leadership in San Ramon, Hudson -- the longest-tenured council member in the city's history with 23 years of experience on the dais -- will be taking the oath to become San Ramon's mayor on Tuesday after defeating five other candidates vying for the position.