San Ramon: New mayor, council members to take oath of office

San Ramon's elected City Council members and mayor are set to officially take the oath of office and step into their positions as city leaders during the council's regular meeting on Tuesday.
After certification of the final election results by Contra Costa County officials last week, incumbent Scott Perkins and newcomer Sridhar Verose will be sworn in to begin four-year terms while longtime council member Dave Hudson will be starting a two-year term as mayor.
In his campaign for a fifth term on the council, Perkins participated in the closest contest in the entire Tri-Valley region, defeating his opponent by a 72-vote margin. He will be representing District 1 in San Ramon, which primarily covers San Ramon's northwestern region, roughly located west of Alcosta Boulevard and north of Montevideo School Park.
In the four-way race to represent District 3, Verose maintained a much more comfortable victory, jumping ahead to an early lead on Election Night that did not yield. District 3 covers a large section of the Dougherty Valley along Bollinger Canyon Road in eastern San Ramon.
A nearly 30-year veteran of civic leadership in San Ramon, Hudson -- the longest-tenured council member in the city's history with 23 years of experience on the dais -- will be taking the oath to become San Ramon's mayor on Tuesday after defeating five other candidates vying for the position.
One of the new council's first major decisions will be to decide how to fill Hudson's soon-to-be vacant council seat, assigned to District 2, which will need a member to finish out the remainder of his term once he officially takes the oath of office for mayor.
Council members plan to discuss that issue during a special meeting set to be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The oath of office ceremony Tuesday will be preceded by official recognitions for outgoing Councilman Phil O’Loane and Mayor Bill Clarkson, who will be stepping down from city leadership.
During Tuesday's council meeting, city officials will also receive legislative updates from regional and state leaders. City officials say State Senator Steve Glazer, Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan and Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen will be in attendance to provide updates on actions conducted by their respective offices over the past year.
The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting and oath of office ceremony is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 927 9814 6675.
Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 12/8/2020” in the subject line.
