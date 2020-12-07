SRV Education Foundation launches Season of Giving campaign, with goal of $500,000

The San Ramon Valley Education Foundation has started its Season of Giving campaign, setting a goal of raising $500,000 in donations to support students and teachers in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.
SRVEF is asking community members to help contribute toward the campaign, which this year will be used to help equip every teacher and student in the district with the technology, tools and training needed in order to receive and provide a quality education during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Regardless of whether our students remain in our remote program or return to school in person in January, they deserve high standards of education. We are learning many lessons through remote learning about how technology as a tool enhances our students' success," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said in a statement.
"All students need access to rich learning environments that allow them to think, create, collaborate, and communicate, and technology can help us make this happen in every classroom in SRVUSD. Thank you so much for your assistance," he added.
SRVEF officials noted that educators are being particularly challenged to think of new and different ways to deliver quality education recently, with classes being hosted online and via web cameras due to the pandemic.
In order to achieve a quality education, certain technologies and materials are needed at home for both students and teachers. Those materials include monitors, wireless microphones, high-quality internet, blue-screen glasses, document cameras and related peripherals.
To jumpstart the campaign, the Major Gifts and Endowment Fund has given a more than $80,000 donation, according to SRVEF staff, who added that with a gift of only $25 per person, the half a million dollar goal can be reached.
"The school district has a very thoughtful and comprehensive plan to ensure that all students and teachers are fully engaged in learning, and we want to do what we can to support these efforts. We are truly grateful to the Major Gifts and Endowment Fund for generously donating over $80,000 to kickstart this effort. Now we are appealing to the community to reach our goal of $500,000," said Gary Alpert, SRVEF board president.
Residents who provide donations of $50 or more will receive a Friends of the Foundation magnet while donations of $500 or more will be recognized at SRVEF's annual Night with the Stars celebration.
Those interested in helping assist local schools by donating to SRVEF's Season of Giving campaign can do so online at https://srvef.org/donate/, by calling the group's office at 820-9181, or by mailing a check payable to San Ramon Valley Education Foundation at 3280 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA 94583.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.