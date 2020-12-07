SRV Education Foundation launches Season of Giving campaign, with goal of $500,000

The San Ramon Valley Education Foundation has started its Season of Giving campaign, setting a goal of raising $500,000 in donations to support students and teachers in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

SRVEF is asking community members to help contribute toward the campaign, which this year will be used to help equip every teacher and student in the district with the technology, tools and training needed in order to receive and provide a quality education during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Regardless of whether our students remain in our remote program or return to school in person in January, they deserve high standards of education. We are learning many lessons through remote learning about how technology as a tool enhances our students' success," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said in a statement.

"All students need access to rich learning environments that allow them to think, create, collaborate, and communicate, and technology can help us make this happen in every classroom in SRVUSD. Thank you so much for your assistance," he added.

SRVEF officials noted that educators are being particularly challenged to think of new and different ways to deliver quality education recently, with classes being hosted online and via web cameras due to the pandemic.