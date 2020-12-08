Danville Planning Commission to review five new homes near downtown

The Danville Planning Commission is scheduled to review plans for five new single-family residences on an existing 15,000-square-foot property near downtown, a proposal to be discussed during a special meeting on Wednesday.

Located along the eastern side of El Dorado Avenue adjacent to downtown Danville, town staff say the project calls for subdividing the parcel into a five-lot "motor court" -- a complex consisting of units arranged around a central space.

Two of the lots are proposed to be facing El Dorado Avenue with detached single-family residences, while the rear of the property would be developed with three attached residential units.

Unit sizes will range from 1,700 to 1,800 square feet, with each unit including a two-car garage.

The development also requires the removal of four town-protected trees -- one Valley Oak, two Coast Live Oaks and one Heritage Redwood. Town staff have described the oak trees as being in poor health and possessing severe leans; however, the redwood is in good health.