Danville Planning Commission to review five new homes near downtown

The Danville Planning Commission is scheduled to review plans for five new single-family residences on an existing 15,000-square-foot property near downtown, a proposal to be discussed during a special meeting on Wednesday.
Located along the eastern side of El Dorado Avenue adjacent to downtown Danville, town staff say the project calls for subdividing the parcel into a five-lot "motor court" -- a complex consisting of units arranged around a central space.
Two of the lots are proposed to be facing El Dorado Avenue with detached single-family residences, while the rear of the property would be developed with three attached residential units.
Unit sizes will range from 1,700 to 1,800 square feet, with each unit including a two-car garage.
The development also requires the removal of four town-protected trees -- one Valley Oak, two Coast Live Oaks and one Heritage Redwood. Town staff have described the oak trees as being in poor health and possessing severe leans; however, the redwood is in good health.
The Planning Commission is set to hold its special meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Interested residents can view the meeting on the town's Zoom account using the webinar ID 818 9782 1104 or can listen in by calling 882 1035 2844.
Residents may submit questions to be reviewed by the commission by contacting the town's City Clerk at at 925-314-3310 or [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
In other business
Commissioners are also set to review plans to subdivide a 4.8-acre parcel at 1485 Lawrence Road into five single-family residential lots.
Town staff have recommended that if the commission does approve the subdivision, that they include the conditions that the future development of any single-family homes on the sites be subject to review by the Design Review Board under separate Development Plan applications.
Future developments would also require to be connected to public water and sewer services.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.