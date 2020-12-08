Pleasanton Preps: With sports season increasingly unlikely, here's an idea to give seniors one final game

I have one idea, that while it will be far from salvaging the senior year for these student-athletes, it can be a memory they can carry with them moving on after high school.

The reality of the situation -- and it pain me to say this -- is there will likely be no high school athletics played this year. I hope I am wrong, and will sing from the mountain top if that statement is wrong, but I just don't see it.

Both directly figure into the development of interpersonal skills, a vital key in the maturation of our youth. In the day of people spending most of their time staring at their phones, the one thing that forces them to interact is being taken away.

Our hypocritical leadership in California is absolutely causing a damaging effect on our students. Not only are they kept from school and the socialization that comes with it, but they are also being kept away from athletics and the life lessons that come with sports.

The logistics will be a challenge, but it can be done. It would have to be varsity only and perhaps senior teams, giving all the athletes one final time to fly their school colors.

Announcers for the stream could be set up for all the broadcasts -- I announce Foothill football, basketball and postseason volleyball matches regularly and would be happy to volunteer my time for as many matches as possible! I have friends that are Amador announcers, and I know they would do the same.

We must go with the understanding there will be no spectators, but, we could stream all the games. We have all been forced to master our internet capabilities over the last eight-plus months so this should be a snap.

This is probably not feasible, certainly not for all sports, but if we had even half the sports -- wouldn't that be something?

What if over the course of one week, we could have an Amador Valley-Foothill matchup in as many sports as possible?

One sport I don't see as feasible is football. As much as it pains me, it just does not make sense from a safety perspective. Track-and-field is another sport that may be tough given all the intricacies of the field sports. Of course, a meet of just the running events could be held!

Coaches would have to agree to go without stipends, but knowing so many of them, most of them would not hesitate to help the students.

The first thing would be to allow all the teams two weeks of practice -- "camps" -- leading up to the game. Most of these kids have been in "camps" until recently, so while two weeks may seem short, it would be enough to get ready.

It is a perfect idea, but realistically far-fetched. However, at the same time, it could work if we all put together a group to set up the schedule and logistics -- that would be a glass-half-full approach.

Another idea would be to have the video classes at each school provide the video and streaming of all the games. It could equate to like a final exam in those classes.

For instance, on the first Friday, you would have both the boys and girls tennis teams at Amador in the afternoon. At night you would have the boys and girls volleyball play a doubleheader at Foothill.

Allow Amador, Foothill teams to face each other in special one-off showdowns