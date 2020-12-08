Report: Suspected spy targeted Swalwell, other politicians

National news outlet Axios released an expose story this week after a yearlong investigation into the actions of a Chinese national accused of being a covert spy targeting young American politicians between 2011 and 2015, including Tri-Valley Congressman Eric Swalwell.

The news article lays out allegations against Fang Fang, also known as Christine Fang, who is accused of secretly working on behalf of China's Ministry of State Security, the country's main civilian spy agency, as part of a "long game" strategy to cozy up to up-and-coming politicians before she abruptly left the U.S. in mid-2015.

Axios reporting, which included information from intelligence officials and political operatives speaking anonymously, alleged Fang connected with a number of unsuspecting politicians or campaigns while rising in local political circles, including Swalwell's camp.

The allegations included that Fang raised funds on behalf of Swalwell's 2014 re-election campaign as well as recommended at least one potential intern who ultimately gained a position in Swalwell's D.C. office, according to Axios.

Axios, citing official sources, said there has been no evidence of illegal contributions as a result of these activities nor is there any evidence Fang ever received classified information. Swalwell, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing in this case, immediately cut off ties to Fang in 2015 after federal counterintelligence investigators alerted him to their concerns about Fang, according to Axios.