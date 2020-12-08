News

San Ramon: With Hudson's ascension to mayor, council to decide how to fill District 2 seat

Either appoint new member or call for special election

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

With voters electing longtime San Ramon City Council member Dave Hudson as the city's next mayor, one of the new council's first decisions will be to decide the process for selecting a new member to finish the two years remaining on Hudson's council term -- an issue the council will discuss during a special meeting on Wednesday.

During Wednesday's meeting, city officials will review options for filling Hudson's District 2 seat, which include having the council call for a special election, or instead opt for an appointment process where the council would hold interviews and select a resident to fill the seat.

"For two years, I am hoping it is someone who has been through some wars before, and I'm looking at the Planning Commission as the ideal place to look (for a candidate)," Hudson told DanvilleSanRamon.com, expressing a desire to select a candidate who is familiar with city policies and procedures.

The San Ramon City Council will meet for this special meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 968 6310 0330.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include "Public Comment 12/9/2020" in the subject line.

