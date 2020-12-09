Danville: Town officials ask residents to commit to combating coronavirus amid recent surge

According to Contra Costa County Health Services, as of Tuesday Danville has seen a total of 712 cases, over the past 14 days the county has documented that the town has seen 373.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

Calabrigo said that cases have increased almost seven-fold over the past month and that current figures do not include the potential impact from the long Thanksgiving weekend -- which Bay Area health officials have feared will lead to a dramatic surge in cases.

"By now we are all beyond tired of the restrictions that have been placed on us as a result of this pandemic. Danville has never faced a more difficult time in its history. Even so, now is the time. It’s more important than ever to hold the line and push us through into 2021 and the arrival of one or more coronavirus vaccines," Calabrigo said in a statement.

According to Town Manager Joe Calabrigo, Danville has documented 170 new cases of COVID-19 within the past two weeks, a significant spike that has town officials vocalizing the need for social distancing.

Officials from the town of Danville have issued a proclamation pleading with residents to commit to combating the coronavirus crisis, issuing the plea after the town has been classified as having one of the highest case rates in all of Contra Costa County.

"Our Town Council, myself, and Town staff will keep doing what we can to provide assistance and information as we weather these difficult times. We are all looking forward to a better 2021. It’s just around the corner. Let’s do all we can to get us there strong and together," he added.

"We will make it through this pandemic, but it will take all of us working together as a community to ensure that the fewest people possible become sick and that our businesses have the support they need to be able to come back once we are able to reopen," Calabrigo said.

Calabrigo also reminded residents that while national delivery services like Grubhub and Doordash may be convenient, they do take a large percentage of the purchase price away from the local restaurants.

Many local businesses have an online presence where residents can purchase goods and services, and restaurants can best be supported by ordering takeout or using curbside pickup zones.

In light of the negative economic effects being felt throughout the community, town staff have also asked that residents do all they can to support local businesses through this time.

"This is a tall ask at a time of the year when we all want to spend time with friends and family, but it’s what needs to happen so that we can get back to the type of family and community life that we all appreciate and value so much," Calabrigo said.

Danville: Town officials ask residents to commit to combating coronavirus amid recent surge

COVID-19 cases increase nearly seven-fold over past month