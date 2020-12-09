East Bay SPCA welcomes Tulsa dogs for adoption

Last week the East Bay SPCA partnered with Sacramento and another Bay Area shelter to receive 80 dogs from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to ease its overcrowding. The local shelter took more than 20 dogs into its care.

"We remain committed to our unified mission of improving the welfare of dogs and cats," East Bay SPCA vice president of operations Karalyn Aropen said. "While our priorities remain with the animals in our local communities, we recognize that there are times when we can work together to make a difference for animals locally and beyond."

This year alone, East Bay SPCA has transported nearly 1,000 animals to its shelter that have been impacted by natural disasters and overcrowding, she added.

Every animal transferred receives a medical and behavioral evaluation before becoming available for adoption.

During the month of December, the East Bay SPCA is waiving adoption fees for some dogs and cats at its adoption centers in Dublin and Oakland. The best way to adopt during this time is by visiting eastbayspca.org/adopt-me/ and sspca.org/adoptable. For more information, visit eastbayspca.org or call 479-9670.