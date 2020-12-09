News

San Ramon: City promotes fall hiking series

Five local hikes allow residents to explore San Ramon Valley's scenic splendor

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

While cold weather months have begun, there's still no reason local residents can't still enjoy the San Ramon Valley natural resources, and to help residents take advantage the city of San Ramon has launched a "Fall Hike in San Ramon Featured Hiking Series."

To help local residents stay active during the coronavirus pandemic, the city has highlighted five popular hiking sports that can be explored.

Each hike is a loop that utilizes sections of multiple trails and pathways that will return hikers back to their starting location at the end of the hike. Created in order to promote the region's scenic splendor, hikes feature numerous parks, trails and facilities found throughout San Ramon.

"Outdoor adventures don't have to stop in the Summer. The change in seasons offers the opportunity to experience your favorite trails as they transition into lush landscaped pathways, bringing out different critters, and offer renewed views from the same great trails," city officials said.

Residents can learn more and receive a map of each trail online at www.sanramon.ca.gov/srtrails or on the San Ramon Trails App powered by OuterSpatial.

While pandemic restrictions have begun to tighten throughout the state and country, residents are still allowed to engage in outdoor activities so long as they follow social distancing requirements and wear face coverings.

