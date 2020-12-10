News

Holiday decorations abound

Colorful displays allow Tri-Valley residents to celebrate while distancing

by Pleasanton Weekly staff

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 10, 2020, 3:20 pm 0

Many familiar neighborhood holiday displays -- and some new ones -- are colorfully illuminated across the Tri-Valley to help residents enjoy the season.

The drive- or walk-by decorations allow residents to enjoy the season from a safe distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of the local family favorites are included in the holiday display tour lists for Pleasanton and Livermore shared respectively by the city of Pleasanton (www.hometownholiday.com) and Livermore Downtown, Inc.(www.livermoredowntown.com). Here are a few that caught our eye...

