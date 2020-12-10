Holiday decorations abound

Slideshow Gray Fox Circle is among the popular spots in Pleasanton for holiday decoration displays. (Photo by Mike Sedlak) This home on Knottingham Circle in Livermore is a familiar favorite each December in the Tri-Valley. (Photo by Mike Sedlak) Santa and Mrs. Claus make an appearance at Candy Cane Lane. (Photo by Mike Sedlak) Decorated house lights up in a dark evening on Chardonnay Drive in Pleasanton. (Photo by Mike Sedlak) The city of Pleasanton's downtown holiday tree lit up the sky last Saturday night, which was one of the final days of authorized outdoor dining until the new health order took effect. (Photo by Mike Sedlak) Families drive through Candy Cane Lane in Pleasanton. (Photo by Mike Sedlak) The downtown Livermore tree at Lizzie Fountain Park. (Photo by Mike Sedlak) Pleasanton resident Linda Kelly celebrates the Christmas season each year with these Santa lights that have been in her family since 1930 and remain working after all of these years. Her grandfather bought the lights as a surprise for the family 90 years ago; it was their first set of electric lights for the tree. Here is Kelly showing off the lights for a newspaper article on their 50th anniversary (left), as well as how the lights look this year (right). Photos courtesy of Linda Kelly. Previous Next

Many familiar neighborhood holiday displays -- and some new ones -- are colorfully illuminated across the Tri-Valley to help residents enjoy the season.

The drive- or walk-by decorations allow residents to enjoy the season from a safe distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of the local family favorites are included in the holiday display tour lists for Pleasanton and Livermore shared respectively by the city of Pleasanton (www.hometownholiday.com) and Livermore Downtown, Inc.(www.livermoredowntown.com). Here are a few that caught our eye...