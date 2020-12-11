San Ramon opts for appointment process, not special election, to fill open council seat

The city of San Ramon is currently accepting applications from District 2 residents interested in serving on the City Council to finish the remainder of the term vacated upon Dave Hudson's ascension to mayor.

With only four members on the dais, the council decided during a special meeting Wednesday they would hold interviews to appoint a new council representative -- rather than call a special election -- to complete the remaining two years on Hudson's regular council seat, which was left vacant once the longtime civic leader took the oath as mayor on Tuesday.

Hudson, who won the Nov. 3 mayoral election, was in the middle of an at-large council term he earned at the polls in 2018, before the council switched to district-based elections for City Council. The council opted to effectively assign the vacancy to District 2, where Hudson lives.

Interested applicants must be a U.S. citizen over 18 years of age, a registered voter in District 2, reside within District 2 in San Ramon -- which primarily covers southwest San Ramon -- and be able to serve on the council through the end of 2022.

"If I were currently living in District 2 and we didn't choose someone from that area for the next two years, they're going to feel like they don't have a voice to go to. They don't have a council member that they call on and that is going to have their back," Councilman Scott Perkins said during Wednesday's meeting. "We're all supposed to be thinking citywide as council members, but as a citizen living in District 2, I want to know who my go-to person is."