Bay Area playgrounds reopen after state changes course

Bay Area counties moved to reopen playgrounds after California officials reversed course Wednesday on shutting them down in regions under a stay-at-home order.

The state's order, announced the week before, drew swift backlash from parents, experts and officials who said there is little evidence that COVID-19 is spread at outdoor playgrounds and that playgrounds are important for children's health.

The state's reversal was widely celebrated and is being adopted by Bay Area counties that enacted the restrictions in the state's order in recent days even though they had not yet dropped below a level of open intensive care unit beds that would have triggered the order to take effect in the region.

"Outdoor activity is important for all of our physical and mental health, especially children," San Francisco Mayor London Breed wrote on Twitter.

Changes by county include: