Case against former county registrar postponed again

The court case of the former Contra Costa County registrar of voters accused of campaign-related felony perjury and grand theft will stretch into the new year, with no preliminary hearing set or plea deal or other resolution yet reached.

Joe Canciamilla and his attorney, Michael Rains, are now scheduled to return to Contra Costa County Superior Court on Jan. 20 for possible setting of a preliminary hearing date. Those proceedings will be before Judge Leslie G. Landau, and not in front of Judge Laurel Brady, who presided over a brief hearing Thursday, as well as several earlier ones.

"This will be the very last (such hearing) because we've done this at least five times," Brady told Rains on Thursday.

Deputy District Attorney Steve Bolen said there is a reason for the delay.

"He's trying to figure out how this (outcome) will affect his retirement," and a possible negotiated plea deal, Bolen said.