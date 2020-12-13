Contra Costa County Fair canceled for 2021

The 2021 Contra Costa County Fair, scheduled for May 13-16 at the county Event Park (fairgrounds) in Antioch, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fair officials said Thursday.
"There is no higher priority than the safety of our fairgrounds family, patrons, vendors, promoters and sponsors," according to a statement from the Contra Costa Event Park Board of Directors, who voted unanimously Wednesday night to cancel the 2021 fair.
This marks the second consecutive year there will be no Contra Costa County Fair, as COVID-19-related concerns also prompted the cancellation of the fair in May 2020.
Board members said they understand canceling the fair again has both financial and emotional impact on everyone connected with the fair, including the visitors.
It was a more responsible decision to cancel now, they said, rather than risk doing so at the last minute. Last year, the cancellation of the fair was announced in March, about two months before the fair was to take place.
Until this year, the Contra Costa County Fair has been an annual event for more than 80 years, except for a few years during World War II. In recent years the fair has drawn between 50,000 and 60,000 people over its four-day run.
Meanwhile, plans for the 2022 Contra Costa County Fair, set for May 12-15, 2022, will move forward, fair officials said.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.