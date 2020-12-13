News

Covered CA extends deadline for enrollment

by Bay City News Service

Sun, Dec 13, 2020, 3:01 pm

Covered California is extending the open-enrollment deadline for health care coverage for two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Consumers will have until Dec. 30 to sign up for coverage that begins on Jan. 1, 2021.

The unprecedented extension comes as COVID-19 infections and deaths are surging across California and the country.

More than 1.2 million Californians are uninsured right now, even though they are eligible for financial help from Covered California, or low-cost or no-cost coverage through Medi-Cal.

Consumers who sign up by Dec. 30 will need to pay their first bill in order to have their coverage take effect on Jan. 1.

