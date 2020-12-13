Police, helicopter response in Danville linked to Martinez case

Danville police confirmed that an investigation stemming from a domestic dispute in Martinez was the reason for the visible law enforcement response around Ramona Road on Friday morning that included a police helicopter.

Danville authorities released only few details about the case, citing the fact the Martinez Police Department was the lead agency. Martinez police had not released further information as of Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the 100 block of Ramona Road -- not far from the intersection of Diablo Road and Camino Tassajara -- around 9:15 a.m. Friday on a report of a suspicious circumstance.

Neighbors were informed about police activity occurring in their neighborhood, and the investigation involved police from Danville, Orinda and Lafayette, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department air unit.

Danville police said their officers later learned the situation was the continuation of a domestic incident that occurred earlier Friday morning in Martinez. The suspect in the case had since returned to Martinez, and officers secured the scene at around 10:45 a.m. Friday, according to police.