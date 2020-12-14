Danville: Town Council to talk 4.5% garbage rate increase

The Danville Town Council will consider raising its garbage rates by 4.5% during a special meeting on Tuesday, doing so in order to meet cost increases associated with its waste services provider RecycleSmart.

Danville is entering the Rate Year Seven of its ten year service agreement with RecycleSmart -- a Joint Powers Authority (JPA) which provides solid waste and recycling services for several municipalities in Contra Costa County -- and needs to increase its annual funding in order to keep up with routine and other various cost increases.

According to town staff, the rate increase would increase residential services by approximately $1.26 to $3.53 per month and commercial services by $7.92 to $23.77 per month, depending on the customer's service plan.

"The JPA was formed in 1994 to capitalize on economies of scale, reduce service delivery costs and help meet state-mandated solid waste diversion requirements. Through the JPA, the town has been able to keep service delivery costs low for Danville residential and commercial ratepayers," assistant town manager Diane Friedmann said in a staff report to the council.

Proposed 2021 rates would generate an estimated $11,419,222 in revenue, which would be sufficient to fund service delivery, compensation for crews, franchise fees and vehicle impact fees.