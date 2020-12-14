News

Danville: Town Council to talk 4.5% garbage rate increase

Increase would raise monthly rates $1.26 to $3.53 for residential and $7.92 to $23.77 for commercial customers

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 14, 2020, 4:31 pm 0
The Danville Town Council will consider raising its garbage rates by 4.5% during a special meeting on Tuesday, doing so in order to meet cost increases associated with its waste services provider RecycleSmart.

Danville is entering the Rate Year Seven of its ten year service agreement with RecycleSmart -- a Joint Powers Authority (JPA) which provides solid waste and recycling services for several municipalities in Contra Costa County -- and needs to increase its annual funding in order to keep up with routine and other various cost increases.

According to town staff, the rate increase would increase residential services by approximately $1.26 to $3.53 per month and commercial services by $7.92 to $23.77 per month, depending on the customer's service plan.

"The JPA was formed in 1994 to capitalize on economies of scale, reduce service delivery costs and help meet state-mandated solid waste diversion requirements. Through the JPA, the town has been able to keep service delivery costs low for Danville residential and commercial ratepayers," assistant town manager Diane Friedmann said in a staff report to the council.

Proposed 2021 rates would generate an estimated $11,419,222 in revenue, which would be sufficient to fund service delivery, compensation for crews, franchise fees and vehicle impact fees.

The Danville Town Council's special meeting is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday on video teleconferencing application Zoom, which can be accessed using Webinar ID 856 8804 3838.

Residents can have public comments read into the record by contacting the city clerk at city clerk at 925-314-3401 or [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

In other business

* With the start of a new year on the way, the council also plans to assign members to serve as representatives and act in the town's interest on the County Connection Board of Directors, MCE Clean Energy Board of Directors, RecycleSmart Board of Directors, Tri-Valley Affordable Housing Committee, TRAFFIX Board of Directors and Tri-Valley - San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority.

* Next, the council will discuss continued recruitment efforts to find a youth member to serve on the town's Arts Advisory Board to fulfill a term ending June 30, 2022.

