New SRVUSD board members to take Oath of Office

This will serve as the first elected position held by both Bratt and Clark, who were both endorsed and financially backed by the district's teachers' union, the San Ramon Valley Education Association.

In the three-way race to represent Area 3, which covers the Dougherty Valley area in San Ramon, Bratt narrowly defeated her closest opponent after earning 5,930, or 39.36%, of the votes.

According to official election results certified by the Contra Costa County Clerk Recorder on Nov. 30, Clark was able to successfully unseat board President Greg Marvel to represent Area 2, which primarily encompasses central and eastern Danville, after earning 7,606 votes compared to Marvel's 3,860.

During the board's virtual meeting on Tuesday, Clark is set to officially join the board representing Trustee Area 2, while Bratt will do the same for Trustee Area 3.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to have two new members joining its ranks on Tuesday when local business owner Shelley Clark and community volunteer Laura Bratt officially take the Oath of Office and take their seats on the dais.

* Board members also plan to review a series of financial reports during Tuesday's meeting, including the district's first interim financial report for the 2020-2021 financial year and a 2020-2021 "budget overview for parents" plan.

Passed by district voters in 2012, the $260 million Measure D has been used to fund a large number of facility projects and upgrades at school sites throughout the SRVUSD.

Tasked with assisting district officials in planning future facility and infrastructure projects, FOAC members review financial spending and make recommendations to the board on school facilities maintenance and development needs based off of funds provided through Measure D.

* Touching on the district's efforts to modernize and maintain its infrastructure, the board is also set to receive the Facilities Oversight and Advisory Committee annual report.

* District officials will also take a portion of Tuesday's meeting to review its plans for reopening in-person learning, which is still on track to commence with the start of the next semester on Jan. 5.

Public comments and questions can be digitally submitted to Cindy Fischer at [email protected] or by fax to 838-3147. Emails should be sent no later than 12 p.m. on Tuesday and include the words "public comment" in the subject line.

The Oath of Office is set to be administered during the Board of Education's regular meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. After the oath, the board will enter into a closed session (not open to the public) to review certain administrative matters before reconvening for further public discussion at 7 p.m. Interested residents can view the meeting live on the SRVUSD's YouTube channel.

During Tuesday's meeting board members will also select members to serve as president and vice president of the board for the next year.

New SRVUSD board members to take Oath of Office

Plus, district to provide update on reopening in-person learning