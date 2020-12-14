San Ramon Planning Commission to review plans for 32-pump Costco gas station

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to review plans for a hotly debated new 32-pump Costco gas station during its regular meeting on Tuesday, continuing a discussion tabled during the commission's previous meeting in November.

Previously discussed during the commission's meeting on Nov. 15, commissioners opted to table the discussion in order to gather additional information on the project, which has resulted in a number of residents expressing concerns related to traffic and the enviroment, among other issues.

"After discussing economic benefits from the proposed service station, the (the Economic Development Advisory Committee) recommended approval of the project to the Planning Commission, with the understanding that any project approvals will adequately address potential development concerns, such as traffic, noise and air quality," associate planner Shinei Tsukamoto noted in a staff report to the commission.

Proposed to be located at the site of the Office Depot building on 3111 Fostoria Way, the gas station would be affiliated with the Costco warehouse store located across the street within Danville town limits, include a 12,663-square-foot canopy with signage on all sides, an approximately 200-square-foot control facility and associated site improvements and landscape enhancement on the 2.88-acre lot.

The Costco Wholesale store and tire center, located at 3150 Fostoria Way in Danville, does not currently have a gas station.