San Ramon Planning Commission to review plans for 32-pump Costco gas station

Commission to assess potential traffic problems associated with project

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Rendering shows design concept for new Costco gas station proposed in San Ramon, directly across the street from the Costco store within the Danville town limits. (Image courtesy of city of San Ramon)

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to review plans for a hotly debated new 32-pump Costco gas station during its regular meeting on Tuesday, continuing a discussion tabled during the commission's previous meeting in November.

Previously discussed during the commission's meeting on Nov. 15, commissioners opted to table the discussion in order to gather additional information on the project, which has resulted in a number of residents expressing concerns related to traffic and the enviroment, among other issues.

"After discussing economic benefits from the proposed service station, the (the Economic Development Advisory Committee) recommended approval of the project to the Planning Commission, with the understanding that any project approvals will adequately address potential development concerns, such as traffic, noise and air quality," associate planner Shinei Tsukamoto noted in a staff report to the commission.

Proposed to be located at the site of the Office Depot building on 3111 Fostoria Way, the gas station would be affiliated with the Costco warehouse store located across the street within Danville town limits, include a 12,663-square-foot canopy with signage on all sides, an approximately 200-square-foot control facility and associated site improvements and landscape enhancement on the 2.88-acre lot.

The Costco Wholesale store and tire center, located at 3150 Fostoria Way in Danville, does not currently have a gas station.

After hearing dozens of comments from residents expressing support and opposition to the project, commissioners tabled the final decision, tasking city staff and project applications to provide more information related to traffic and air quality impacts associated with the project, as well as consistency details related to the city's General Plan and North Camino Ramon Specific Plan.

The commission also suggested a special condition addressing traffic signal maintenance cost sharing with the applicant.

The San Ramon Planning Commission's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 954 9506 3294.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 12/15/2020” in the subject line.

