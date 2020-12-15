News

Rep. DeSaulnier hosting end-of-year town hall on Thursday

Congressman to talk coronavirus relief, new Congress during online event

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 15, 2020, 2:49 pm
To provide residents of Congressional District 11 with an update on federal legislative happenings efforts to provide coronavirus-related relief, Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) will host his final town hall of the year Thursday.

DeSaulnier's 119th town hall or mobile district office hour since coming to Congress, Thursday's event will provide an update on the latest on coronavirus relief efforts in the U.S. House of Representatives and a look ahead to the new year and new Congress.

"With 2020 coming to a close, we know many questions still remain on what comes next for both Contra Costa and our nation," DeSaulnier said.

The town hall can be viewed online from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, through Congressman DeSaulnier's Facebook page and via Zoom.

Contra Costa County residents can RSVP and submit questions for the event online at desaulnier.house.gov.

