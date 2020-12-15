San Ramon recognized as the ninth safest city in the nation to raise a child

San Ramon has once again been recognized for safety, being ranked as ninth safest community in the country to raise a child.

Officially recognized in home and online security provider Safewise's annual study on the safest communities to raise a child in the country, thousands of cities across the country were analyzed using the FBI’s 2018 violent and property crime report statistics -- the most recent data available at the time of the report.

San Ramon was also the highest ranked city in California found on the list.

"Finding a healthy home for your family involves more than financing and schools. It’s also about feeling safe. While no living situation is worry-free, some places rank four to 10 times lower than the most dangerous cities for things like property crime, violent crime or sex offenders," Safewise said in its report.

"To better help current and prospective parents make decisions about where they live, we created a list of the safest cities to raise a child. We discovered that population plays a role -- a lower population typically indicates a lower crime rate," Safewise added.