San Ramon recognized as the ninth safest city in the nation to raise a child

San Ramon has once again been recognized for safety, being ranked as ninth safest community in the country to raise a child.
Officially recognized in home and online security provider Safewise's annual study on the safest communities to raise a child in the country, thousands of cities across the country were analyzed using the FBI’s 2018 violent and property crime report statistics -- the most recent data available at the time of the report.
San Ramon was also the highest ranked city in California found on the list.
"Finding a healthy home for your family involves more than financing and schools. It’s also about feeling safe. While no living situation is worry-free, some places rank four to 10 times lower than the most dangerous cities for things like property crime, violent crime or sex offenders," Safewise said in its report.
"To better help current and prospective parents make decisions about where they live, we created a list of the safest cities to raise a child. We discovered that population plays a role -- a lower population typically indicates a lower crime rate," Safewise added.
Safewise gave cities a “safety score” based not only on the number of violent and property crimes that occur in the area, but also the number of sex offenders found in a community.
Violent crime and property crime were each weighted as 30% of a city’s score, while sex offenders per capita made up 40% of the score. Cities were excluded from the rankings if they fell below the population threshold of 75,000.
Compiling the aforementioned data, Safewise researchers found that San Ramon suffers 10.27 property crimes per 1,000 residents, 0.56 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and contains 0.14 sex offender per every 1,000 residents.
San Ramon was the only Tri-Valley community to be listed on the national list, with Pleasanton appearing on 2019's top 50 rankings but not 2020's.
Noticeably absent from the list was San Ramon’s neighbor to the north Danville, which was excluded because it does not have the minimum population of 75,000 residents needed to qualify for rankings.
