Bauer-Kahan reintroduces bill to help prevent wildfires

Legislation aiming to combat potential wildfires started by utility companies that fall short of safety standards was reintroduced recently by local Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda).

Assembly Bill 21 would enable local district attorneys and the California Attorney General's Office to bring action against utilities that fail to maintain proper vegetation abatement around electrical poles and transmission lines.

In a statement, Bauer-Kahan said the "type of carnage" during the Camp Fire in 2018, including 86 people killed and more than 18,000 buildings damaged or destroyed, "is avoidable by proper, routine maintenance and abatement."

"We have seen, time and time again, PG&E's failure to do the right thing when it comes to maintaining their equipment and conducting proper vegetation abatement," Bauer-Kahan said. "Our deadliest fire, the Camp Fire in 2018, was caused by malfunctioning equipment that sparked overgrown vegetation."

"By allowing local authorities to hold companies accountable when they are out of compliance, we can work to keep our communities safer," Bauer-Kahan added.