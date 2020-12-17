News

Large tree falls, blocks Danville Boulevard in front of SRVHS

by Bay City News Service

Thu, Dec 17, 2020, 9:21 am

A large tree fell and is blocking Danville Boulevard in front of San Ramon Valley High School on Thursday morning, according to Danville police.

The Police Department issued an advisory shortly after 6:35 a.m. about the closure of northbound Danville Boulevard between La Gonda Way and El Cerro Boulevard because of the fallen tree.

The northbound lanes of the road are expected to be closed for several hours, but the southbound lanes remain open, police said.

