San Ramon Regional medical staff among first COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Health care staff at San Ramon Regional Medical Center were among the first in all of Contra Costa County to receive the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week, taking part in the first phase of immunizations being sent out to healthcare workers and first responders throughout the country.

Hospital staff did not disclose how many vaccines it received for its own staff, however according to county health officials 9,715 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine have been distributed to hospitals and other locations throughout Contra Costa County.

"We are vaccinating eligible members of our staff in accordance with FDA, CDC, state, and local guidelines. We are hopeful that we will be able to immunize all healthcare workers working in areas that are high risk for COVID exposures in the first few weeks of immunizations. Immunization of all healthcare workers will happen in the first phase of immunization," said San Ramon Regional spokesperson Krista Deans.

Emergency medicine physician Dr. Renzo Cardena had the honor of being the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at San Ramon Regional Medical Center, which saw its first batches administered on Wednesday.

While the vaccine is not yet available to the public at-large, Deans reminded residents that the most effective safety measures they can take against further spread of the coronavirus pandemic continues to be wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and practicing responsible sanitation.