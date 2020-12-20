DSRSD urges public to apply for board vacancy

DSRSD staff were initially advised by the district’s legal counsel that the Alameda County Board of Supervisors would appoint someone to the Division 5 seat after no candidates filed papers for the election.

District spokesperson Lea Blevins told the Weekly, "This has been uncharted territory with the transition to division-based elections, further complicated by not having any candidates run for the Division 5 seat."

The vacancy arose after no prospective candidates filed papers to run for Division 5 in the November election, which was DSRSD's first election cycle since switching to by-division representation in 2019.

The four sitting directors agreed at their Dec. 15 meeting to appoint the next representative rather than call for a special election for Division 5, which is in DSRSD's easternmost service area in Dublin, east of Hacienda Drive -- a decision made after new Director Marisol Rubio (Division 1) and incumbent Director Rich Halket (Division 3) were sworn in to their new terms.

A vacancy on the Dublin San Ramon Services District Board of Directors will be decided by appointment, and members of the public who live in eastern Dublin are invited to apply for the position.

Interviews will be conducted by the board with selected candidates either in the DSRSD boardroom, if COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, or via teleconference. on Feb. 2, starting 6 p.m. The interviews will be available for public viewing.

Those interested in applying must be registered to vote in Alameda County and legally reside in Division 5. The appointed member will serve a limited term ending in December 2022, to coincide with DSRSD's next regularly scheduled election.

If the DSRSD board has not taken action to move forward with an appointment process, then the county's Board of Supervisors has the authority to appoint someone to the seat after Feb. 12, at the end of the 60-day period, after Feb. 12.

After consulting with the Alameda County Registrar of Voters's Office, DSRSD learned the seat would be considered vacant after the election results were certified. The district was officially notified of the vacancy, effective Dec. 15, and has 60 days to fill the position.

Halket began a new term last week, once more representing Division 3 in west Dublin and San Ramon since first joining the board in 2004.

Also during the Dec. 15 board meeting, Rubio joined as the new director of Division 1, which includes the Dougherty Valley area of San Ramon. Rubio works as a health care provider and has a bachelor's degree in molecular and cell biology from UC Berkeley. She previously worked as a health promotion officer, original research mentor, and K-5 bilingual science teacher.

DSRSD urges public to apply for board vacancy

Board moves forward with appointment process for Division 5 after swearing in other new members