Contra Costa Transportation Authority promotes deputy Haile to executive director

Timothy Haile, the Contra Costa Transportation Authority's deputy executive director of projects the past three years, will now be the agency's new executive director, CCTA officials said last week.
Haile succeeds Randy Iwasaki, who announced his retirement in October after more than 10 years as executive director of the CCTA, a public agency formed by Contra Costa voters in 1988 to administer the county's transportation sales tax program and projects, and oversee countywide transportation planning efforts.
The agency is headquartered in Contra Costa Centre, an unincorporated community surrounding the Pleasant Hill BART station.
As CCTA's deputy executive director for projects, Haile was responsible for, among other things, seeing projects identified in the voter-approved 2004 sales tax Measure J through to completion, and developing a new agency Transportation Expenditure Plan.
Before coming to the CCTA, Haile had worked at the Michael Baker International civil engineering firm as its Inland Empire transportation manager based in Ontario, managing the overall transportation program for the region.
Haile is an established presence in the transportation community, having served on the Transportation Research Board Managed Lanes Committee, and as a board member with the California Transportation Foundation. He also was, for eight years, an adjunct professor for the highway design course at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.
In a news release, CCTA Board Chair Teresa Gerringer said, "Tim's dynamic thinking, leadership, proactive management style, technical acuity and ability to work in partnership with numerous stakeholders on large, multidisciplinary projects ensures CCTA's continued success."
Haile is a registered professional engineer and earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Cal Poly Pomona.
Haile's official first day will be Dec. 27.
