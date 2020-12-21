Contra Costa Transportation Authority promotes deputy Haile to executive director

Timothy Haile, the Contra Costa Transportation Authority's deputy executive director of projects the past three years, will now be the agency's new executive director, CCTA officials said last week.

Haile succeeds Randy Iwasaki, who announced his retirement in October after more than 10 years as executive director of the CCTA, a public agency formed by Contra Costa voters in 1988 to administer the county's transportation sales tax program and projects, and oversee countywide transportation planning efforts.

The agency is headquartered in Contra Costa Centre, an unincorporated community surrounding the Pleasant Hill BART station.

As CCTA's deputy executive director for projects, Haile was responsible for, among other things, seeing projects identified in the voter-approved 2004 sales tax Measure J through to completion, and developing a new agency Transportation Expenditure Plan.

Before coming to the CCTA, Haile had worked at the Michael Baker International civil engineering firm as its Inland Empire transportation manager based in Ontario, managing the overall transportation program for the region.