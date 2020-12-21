Danville Planning Commission to review rules for accessory dwelling units

The Danville Planning Commission is set to meet in order to discuss the town's accessory dwelling unit (ADU) ordinance and update its policies in order to comply with state laws.

Set to be reviewed during a special virtual meeting on Tuesday, commissioners will view five separate state laws that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020 that relate to the approval of ADUs and will update the town's policies in order to match state requirements.

"The California Legislature found and declared that, among other things, allowing ADUs in zones that allow single-family and multifamily uses provides additional rental housing, and is an essential component in addressing California's housing needs," said David Crompton, Danville's chief of planning.

"Over the years, ADU law has been revised to improve its effectiveness at creating more housing units, reducing barriers, better streamlining approval processes, and expanding capacity to accommodate the development of ADUs and junior accessory dwelling units (JADUs)," he added.

The Danville Planning Commission is set to hold its special meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 22).