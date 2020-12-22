County declines further testing for radioactivity at Keller Canyon Landfill

There will be no physical testing of the soils at Keller Canyon Landfill near Pittsburg for traces of radioactive waste, with a consultant's report determining a "95% confidence level" that no such waste was dumped there between 2011 and 2017.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors last week accepted a report from TRC Solutions Inc. that, based on a study of documents including special waste authorization agreements, investigation reports and bills of lading and manifests of loads in and out of the landfill, among other data from a construction project at the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard in San Francisco during those years, it's unlikely any radioactive soils ended up at the landfill outside Pittsburg.

County staff recommended against pursuing environmental field sampling at Keller Canyon, and the supervisors on Dec. 15 voted unanimously to accept that recommendation.

Jonathan Scheiner of TRC Solutions told the supervisors that to achieve absolute certainty about the radioactive waste, field testing of the leachate liquid that has percolated through the landfill would be necessary. Contra Costa County staff recommended against pursuing that testing, and the supervisors voted 5-0 last week to accept the TRC Solutions forensic audit report.

News reports in April 2018 said that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency learned soil testing results from Hunters Point were fabricated before waste soils were taken from there to several regional landfills, including Keller Canyon. The EPA said Keller Canyon may have received soils tainted by radioactivity.