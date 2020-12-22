Danville Town Council approves business assistance initiatives for pandemic relief

The Danville Town Council has approved plans for a local business assistance initiative, doing so in light of the economic downturn brought about by the surging coronavirus pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home order issued by the state of California.

Approved by the council during a special meeting held via Zoom on Friday, the town approved three actions geared toward supporting local businesses that include business grants, capping the commissions received by third-party delivery services and town-financed guidance on navigating federal COVID-19 relief programs.

“The Town Council has supported a number of programs developed to assist local businesses through this challenging year,” said economic development manager Jill Bergman. “Today’s approval of these initiatives underscores the Town’s commitment to our local businesses.”

“With these additional tools, we look forward to helping our business community take advantage of any and all resources available to help them get through this difficult time,” she added.

Not wanting to wait on any potential financial support from the federal government, the town appropriated $275,000 to fund Phase 2 of its Forward Focus COVID-19 Business Grant program, which was originally approved by the council in early November.