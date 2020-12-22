Former assemblywoman Baker appointed to Fair Political Practices Commission

Dublin resident and former two-term California assemblywoman Catharine Baker has been appointed to the state's Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC).

Baker, a longtime attorney who developed a reputation for bipartisanship as a Republican in the State Assembly, will return the FPPC to full five-person membership. The commission, designed to be an independent and nonpartisan body, is responsible for administration of the state's Political Reform Act, which regulates campaign rules, lobbying and government ethics.

"I am deeply honored by this appointment," Baker told the Weekly. "For much of my professional career and public service, I have focused on how we can bring about more effective, transparent, and accountable government. I am excited about the opportunity to continue this work with a Commission that is a nonpartisan and independent."

"The FPPC does good work in many areas, and my underlying goal is to serve with diligence, fairness and common sense," Baker added. "As for priorities: working to ensure government resources are not misused for personal benefit or campaign purposes, and to fight corruption and bias in government decision-making."

California State Controller Betty T. Yee announced Baker's selection on Dec. 14, picking the former assemblywoman to succeed Republican Allison Hayward on the commission. No more than three FPPC members may be from the same political party.