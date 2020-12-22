San Ramon seeks volunteers for city commissions and advisory boards

The Nov. 3 general election saw an unprecedented number of residents run for local office in San Ramon and while many newcomers were unable to win their chosen seats, the city of San Ramon still has numerous volunteer positions available for locals to serve their community.

Seen as a good entry-level way for residents interested in civic governance, San Ramon currently has openings on its Architectural Review Board, Economic Development Advisory Committee, Innovation and Technology Advisory Committee, Parks and Community Services Commission, Transportation Advisory Committee and Transportation Demand Management Advisory Committee.

Residents who wish to volunteer on a committee should know that serving is an act of community service and members do not receive payment from the city. Interested residents have until 5 p.m. Jan. 13 to apply for each committee.

Primarily tasked with assisting the City Council in shaping official policies, committee members serve two-year terms and generally meet at least once a month.

Residents can learn more about responsibilities and criteria for applying to a San Ramon advisory committee online at www.sanramon.ca.gov.