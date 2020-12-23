City Center welcomes new retailers ahead of New Year

Officials at San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch have announced a series of new retailers opening up in the city's central downtown area, offering residents new offerings to go along with the upcoming new year.
In addition to the new Gap that has already opened, City Center officials have signed a new lease with the acclaimed Portland-based Salt & Straw and have announced that construction has commenced for the highly anticipated LB Steak.
“Gap is another iconic global brand from the Bay Area that’s chosen to join us at City Center,” said Alexander Mehran Jr., president and chief executive officer of Sunset Development Company, owner and developer of City Center Bishop Ranch. “And with the addition of LB Steak and Salt & Straw – the savory and the sweet – guests will also have two new fine food options.”
Open now to City Center patrons, the Gap has opened its popular women’s, kids’ and baby store next to Athleta -- another Gap Inc. brand at the center -- with in-store and online order for curb-side pick-up currently available.
Across from Heller Jewelers along Bollinger Canyon Road, construction has already commenced on LB Steak, a modern American steakhouse led by acclaimed culinary titan Chef Roland Passot, James Beard nominee and owner of San Francisco’s renowned La Folie.
City Center staff say LB Steak is set to open in 2021 and will deliver an "elevated dining experience" offering a wide variety of Prime Angus and premium Wagyu steaks, as well as poultry, seafood, desserts, handcrafted cocktails featuring an extensive spirits selection and an array of domestic and imported wines -- curated by Wine Director and Sommelier Serena Harkey.
“LB Steak offers only the best for guests with Prime Angus steaks sourced from the Northern Midwest, aged and hand cut in our butcher shop, as well as rare and exclusive imported A5 Japanese Wagyu selections,” said Obadiah Ostergard, Chief Executive Officer of Left Bank Brasserie, LB Steak and Meso Modern Mediterranean restaurants.
Soon to join the City Center family is the hugely popular Salt & Straw, an ice cream shop from Portland known for its small batch, chef-driven ice creams made by hand. An opening date has not yet been announced, but City Center officials have expressed excitement over the new addition, saying it "will add another sweet note to food favorites around the square."
