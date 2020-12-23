City Center welcomes new retailers ahead of New Year

Officials at San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch have announced a series of new retailers opening up in the city's central downtown area, offering residents new offerings to go along with the upcoming new year.

In addition to the new Gap that has already opened, City Center officials have signed a new lease with the acclaimed Portland-based Salt & Straw and have announced that construction has commenced for the highly anticipated LB Steak.

“Gap is another iconic global brand from the Bay Area that’s chosen to join us at City Center,” said Alexander Mehran Jr., president and chief executive officer of Sunset Development Company, owner and developer of City Center Bishop Ranch. “And with the addition of LB Steak and Salt & Straw – the savory and the sweet – guests will also have two new fine food options.”

Open now to City Center patrons, the Gap has opened its popular women’s, kids’ and baby store next to Athleta -- another Gap Inc. brand at the center -- with in-store and online order for curb-side pick-up currently available.

Across from Heller Jewelers along Bollinger Canyon Road, construction has already commenced on LB Steak, a modern American steakhouse led by acclaimed culinary titan Chef Roland Passot, James Beard nominee and owner of San Francisco’s renowned La Folie.