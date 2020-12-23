News

City Center welcomes new retailers ahead of New Year

Gap, Salt & Straw, LB Steaks all coming to City Center Bishop Ranch

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 23, 2020, 3:49 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Officials at San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch have announced a series of new retailers opening up in the city's central downtown area, offering residents new offerings to go along with the upcoming new year.

Salt & Straw ice cream shop is among the new spots that is set to join the CityCenter family soon. (Photo courtesy CityCenter Bishop Ranch)

In addition to the new Gap that has already opened, City Center officials have signed a new lease with the acclaimed Portland-based Salt & Straw and have announced that construction has commenced for the highly anticipated LB Steak.

“Gap is another iconic global brand from the Bay Area that’s chosen to join us at City Center,” said Alexander Mehran Jr., president and chief executive officer of Sunset Development Company, owner and developer of City Center Bishop Ranch. “And with the addition of LB Steak and Salt & Straw – the savory and the sweet – guests will also have two new fine food options.”

Open now to City Center patrons, the Gap has opened its popular women’s, kids’ and baby store next to Athleta -- another Gap Inc. brand at the center -- with in-store and online order for curb-side pick-up currently available.

Across from Heller Jewelers along Bollinger Canyon Road, construction has already commenced on LB Steak, a modern American steakhouse led by acclaimed culinary titan Chef Roland Passot, James Beard nominee and owner of San Francisco’s renowned La Folie.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

City Center staff say LB Steak is set to open in 2021 and will deliver an "elevated dining experience" offering a wide variety of Prime Angus and premium Wagyu steaks, as well as poultry, seafood, desserts, handcrafted cocktails featuring an extensive spirits selection and an array of domestic and imported wines -- curated by Wine Director and Sommelier Serena Harkey.

“LB Steak offers only the best for guests with Prime Angus steaks sourced from the Northern Midwest, aged and hand cut in our butcher shop, as well as rare and exclusive imported A5 Japanese Wagyu selections,” said Obadiah Ostergard, Chief Executive Officer of Left Bank Brasserie, LB Steak and Meso Modern Mediterranean restaurants.

Soon to join the City Center family is the hugely popular Salt & Straw, an ice cream shop from Portland known for its small batch, chef-driven ice creams made by hand. An opening date has not yet been announced, but City Center officials have expressed excitement over the new addition, saying it "will add another sweet note to food favorites around the square."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

City Center welcomes new retailers ahead of New Year

Gap, Salt & Straw, LB Steaks all coming to City Center Bishop Ranch

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 23, 2020, 3:49 pm

Officials at San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch have announced a series of new retailers opening up in the city's central downtown area, offering residents new offerings to go along with the upcoming new year.

In addition to the new Gap that has already opened, City Center officials have signed a new lease with the acclaimed Portland-based Salt & Straw and have announced that construction has commenced for the highly anticipated LB Steak.

“Gap is another iconic global brand from the Bay Area that’s chosen to join us at City Center,” said Alexander Mehran Jr., president and chief executive officer of Sunset Development Company, owner and developer of City Center Bishop Ranch. “And with the addition of LB Steak and Salt & Straw – the savory and the sweet – guests will also have two new fine food options.”

Open now to City Center patrons, the Gap has opened its popular women’s, kids’ and baby store next to Athleta -- another Gap Inc. brand at the center -- with in-store and online order for curb-side pick-up currently available.

Across from Heller Jewelers along Bollinger Canyon Road, construction has already commenced on LB Steak, a modern American steakhouse led by acclaimed culinary titan Chef Roland Passot, James Beard nominee and owner of San Francisco’s renowned La Folie.

City Center staff say LB Steak is set to open in 2021 and will deliver an "elevated dining experience" offering a wide variety of Prime Angus and premium Wagyu steaks, as well as poultry, seafood, desserts, handcrafted cocktails featuring an extensive spirits selection and an array of domestic and imported wines -- curated by Wine Director and Sommelier Serena Harkey.

“LB Steak offers only the best for guests with Prime Angus steaks sourced from the Northern Midwest, aged and hand cut in our butcher shop, as well as rare and exclusive imported A5 Japanese Wagyu selections,” said Obadiah Ostergard, Chief Executive Officer of Left Bank Brasserie, LB Steak and Meso Modern Mediterranean restaurants.

Soon to join the City Center family is the hugely popular Salt & Straw, an ice cream shop from Portland known for its small batch, chef-driven ice creams made by hand. An opening date has not yet been announced, but City Center officials have expressed excitement over the new addition, saying it "will add another sweet note to food favorites around the square."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.