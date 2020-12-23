News

Danville: Town offices close for annual holiday furlough

Town offices, permit center and DPD front desk close Dec. 25 through Jan. 3

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 23, 2020, 3:51 pm 0
The town offices in Danville will be closing on Christmas through the New Year for its annual furlough, meaning residents have only a couple of days to finish up any local administrative matters if they don't want to wait until the new year.

Town offices and front counter will be closed from Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, for the annual mandatory furlough, which will also affect the town's Permit Center and the Danville Police Department's front counter.

Limited building inspections will be available Dec. 29 through Dec. 31.

To schedule an inspection during these limited hours and to speak to the inspection staff regarding an estimated time-frame for the inspection, residents can call 314-3333 and choose from the available dates.

Next-day requests must be requested before 3 p.m. When scheduling, residents will need to enter the six digit pin number, the three digit inspection code and wait to receive a confirmation number.

To verify an inspection time, residents can call 314-3330 the morning of the scheduled inspection between 7:30 and 8 a.m.

The Danville Police Department can still be reached at 314-3700, for after-hours questions and non-emergencies residents can also call 820-2144.

