Dublin: One janitor dead, another ill amid 'chemical smell' at Fallon Middle School

One custodian died and another is being treated at a local hospital after being found in medical distress amid a strange chemical smell in the Fallon Middle School library on Wednesday morning, according to Dublin police.

Officers responded to the school on Kohnen Way around 7 a.m. Wednesday after a caller reported two people missing after saying they didn't return home after their shift providing janitorial services at Fallon the day before, according to Capt. Nate Schmidt of Dublin Police Services.

Police found the missing people -- a 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman -- in the library suffering from unknown medical issues, and they also detected "an unknown chemical smell" in the room, Schmidt said.

Officers carried both ailing people outside, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Schmidt. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The situation remains under investigation, and the nature of the victims' medical issues as well as the source of the chemical smell remain unknown, according to the captain. The victims' names have not yet been released publicly.