News

Dublin: One janitor dead, another ill amid 'chemical smell' at Fallon Middle School

Incident remains under investigation, police say

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 23, 2020, 11:00 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

One custodian died and another is being treated at a local hospital after being found in medical distress amid a strange chemical smell in the Fallon Middle School library on Wednesday morning, according to Dublin police.

Officers responded to the school on Kohnen Way around 7 a.m. Wednesday after a caller reported two people missing after saying they didn't return home after their shift providing janitorial services at Fallon the day before, according to Capt. Nate Schmidt of Dublin Police Services.

Police found the missing people -- a 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman -- in the library suffering from unknown medical issues, and they also detected "an unknown chemical smell" in the room, Schmidt said.

Officers carried both ailing people outside, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Schmidt. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The situation remains under investigation, and the nature of the victims' medical issues as well as the source of the chemical smell remain unknown, according to the captain. The victims' names have not yet been released publicly.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Dublin: One janitor dead, another ill amid 'chemical smell' at Fallon Middle School

Incident remains under investigation, police say

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 23, 2020, 11:00 pm

One custodian died and another is being treated at a local hospital after being found in medical distress amid a strange chemical smell in the Fallon Middle School library on Wednesday morning, according to Dublin police.

Officers responded to the school on Kohnen Way around 7 a.m. Wednesday after a caller reported two people missing after saying they didn't return home after their shift providing janitorial services at Fallon the day before, according to Capt. Nate Schmidt of Dublin Police Services.

Police found the missing people -- a 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman -- in the library suffering from unknown medical issues, and they also detected "an unknown chemical smell" in the room, Schmidt said.

Officers carried both ailing people outside, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Schmidt. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The situation remains under investigation, and the nature of the victims' medical issues as well as the source of the chemical smell remain unknown, according to the captain. The victims' names have not yet been released publicly.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.