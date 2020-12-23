News

Focus on Dublin: Photo contest aims lenses on beauties of nature

'Red 'n' Green Hill' wins Grand Prize

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Danville San Ramon

Wed, Dec 23, 2020
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Dublin recently held its second annual "Nature in Our Backyard" photography contest as part of the city's Dublin Pride activities.

The city received 175 photographs of natural landscapes and wildlife taken in Dublin during the past 18 months. A panel of judges selected the top 10 photographs, which were posted on the city's website for a community vote.

Photographer Dianne Mao was named both the Grand Prize and First Place winner for her "Red 'n' Green Hill" and "Sunrise at Dublin Ridge" photographs.

Pradnya Kadam placed second with a photo entitled "Beautiful Day," and third place went to Steve Kaatmann for his "Watchful Owl -- Martin Canyon Creek Trail" photograph.

Mike's Camera in Dublin is providing gift certificates totaling $300 for Mao; $50 for Kadam; and $25 for Kaatmann. They each will receive certificates of recognition from the Dublin City Council at an upcoming meeting; will be featured on the City of Dublin website; and will receive a metal print of their picture from Mike's Camera.

The winning photos also will be displayed in the lobby of the Civic Center.

